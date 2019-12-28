CHICAGO (CBS) — New Year’s Eve is coming up on Tuesday night. Are you planning fun party with fun cocktails?
We had some help on that front Saturday morning from Vinny Starble, the bartender at Bad Hunter, 802 W. Randolph St.
He suggested some cocktails that would be great for winter. Here are the recipes for a couple of them:
The Winter Old Fashioned
1 1⁄2 oz dry rum
1⁄4 oz sugar cane syrup
2 dashes Angostura bitters
2 dash of orange bitters
Grated nutmeg
Orange peel for garnish
Directions: Add all ingredients into a mixing glass with ice and stir for 30-40 seconds. Strain into an Old Fashioned glass over fresh ice. Garnish with an orange twist.
Gingerbread Martini
1.5 parts vodka
0.5 parts Amaretto liqueur
1.5 parts Sparkling Apple Cider
+ pinch of Pumpkin Pie Spice
Directions: Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a martini cocktail glass.