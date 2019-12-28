CHICAGO (CBS) — A 63-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman were injured after shots were fired at their residence in the 7700 block of South Woods.
The shots were fired at the residence from the alley around 7 p.m Saturday, according to Chicago police.
The 63-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen and the 52-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to her wrist.
Both victims were transported to local hospitals in good condition.
Police say there is no offender description at this time.
Area South detectives are investigating.