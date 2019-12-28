CHICAGO (CBS) — A 19-year-old woman was found dead late Friday in an apartment in the East Chatham neighborhood, and police said charges could be pending.
Around 10 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the 8100 block of South Maryland Avenue.
A witness reported hearing a gunshot while the 19-year-old woman was in the bedroom. The woman was found shot in the head.
Police said the woman’s death might have been related to domestic violence. Her identity had not been released Saturday morning.
Police said a person was in custody in the woman’s slaying as of Saturday morning.