CHICAGO (CBS) — A dynamic system will wrap up on Sunday night through Monday and Tuesday – bringing rain, wintry mix, gusty winds and a chance of snow.
Temperatures drop Sunday night, with a low of 35.
Rain also returns Sunday night, wrapping as light wintry mix Monday morning. No accumulation is expected.
The high for Monday is 40.
On Monday night, snow showers are expected, with some minor accumulation possible through Tuesday morning. Less than an inch is likely.
The low for Monday night is 27.
On Tuesday, morning snow showers are expected, followed by clearing. The high for Tuesday is 34.
After Tuesday’s snow showers wrap up, conditions remain relatively quiet for the remainder of the week. Temperatures will gradually warm back into the 40s for the rest of the week.