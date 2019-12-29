CHICAGO (CBS) — Temperatures should reach the 60s again on Sunday, as an unseasonably warm trend continues for late December in Chicago.
A rainy and foggy start to the day largely cleared out after sunrise.
Can you believe the temperatures at 6AM on December 29th…in Chicago!?!? pic.twitter.com/yL7hzLF7Me
— Robb Ellis (@WxRobb) December 29, 2019
Temperatures could reach the 60s by the afternoon, as we get a break from the rain.
Cooler temperatures will start moving in later in the day, as rain returns by the evening, with heavier downpours possible overnight.
By Monday morning, temperatures could be in the 40s, and a mix of rain and snow could work in during the morning commute.
By Tuesday, a bit of snow is possible in the early morning, and temperatures are expected to linger in the low 30s and high 20s throughout New Year’s Eve.
Mild temperatures should return on New Year’s Day, with highs in the 40s through next weekend.