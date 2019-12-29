GRIFFITH, Ind. (CBS) — An extra-alarm fire broke out early Sunday in Griffith, Indiana, leaving one firefighter injured and 32 families homeless.
Griffith firefighters were called around 3:55 a.m. for the fire at 1740 Dylane Dr. The fire was quickly raised to a second alarm for more manpower and equipment.
“I just remember waking us up at 4 o’clock in the morning, and all of a sudden, just big fire on the roof,” building resident Laura Fountain told CBS 2’s Steven Graves.
Firefighters worked for about three hours to put out the fire, according to Deputy Fire Chief Don Hill. A total of 10 area fire departments provided assistance.
In all, 32 families were displaced, the fire department said. Both property manager Bayshore Properties and the American Red Cross were working together to find housing for the affected residents.
Fountain said the three-bedroom apartment where she lives with six others sustained water and smoke damage, but not fire damage. Still, she and her family are displaced and what was to happen next was up in the air Sunday afternoon.
“The only thing that they paid for is two nights in a hotel,” Fountain said. “That’s all we’ve got for right now. We don’t know what’s happening after that.”
One firefighter was injured, Hill said in a news release. He was treated and released from Munster Community Hospital in Munster.
The fire investigation has been turned over to the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s office, according to Hill. Preliminary investigations indicate that the fire started in apartment 1D in the building, in a utility room that has laundry and HVAC equipment.