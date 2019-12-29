CHICAGO (CBS) — A man tried to sexually assault a woman Saturday night while she was walking near Foster Avenue Beach.
Police said the 34-year-old woman was walking south on the 5200 block of North Lake Shore Drive around 7:20 p.m., when a man dressed in all black grabbed her from behind, and forced her to the ground.
The man exposed his genitals and tried to rip off her clothes, before she screamed for help from a passerby, according to police. The man fled the scene.
Police did not have a detailed description of the suspect.
Area North detectives were investigating.