CHICAGO (CBS) — A 40-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday morning in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood.
Police said the man was found lying on the street near 21st and Paulina around 9:15 a.m. Sources said he had been shot 13 times.
The victim was taken to STroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police and fire officials.
Police said the circumstances of the shooting are under investigation, but no one was in custody Sunday morning.
Area Central detectives are investigating.