CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was struck and seriously injured in a hit-and-run while crossing the street in the Brighton Park neighborhood this weekend.
At 5:34 p.m. Saturday, the 73-year-old man was crossing California Avenue on 44th Street, when a vehicle headed north on California Avenue hit him, police said.
The driver fled east on 44th Street and did not pull over at any point, police said.
The victim was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.
The vehicle was described as a sport-utility vehicle, possibly red in color.
As of Sunday afternoon, no one was in custody. The police Major Accidents Investigation Unit was investigating.