CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Sunday were searching for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen Friday in the Little Village community.
Ashanti Guerrero was last seen in the 3000 block of South St. Louis Avenue, police said.
She was last seen wearing light-colored jeans, and her hair was in a big bun, police said.
Ashanti is a Hispanic female standing 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and a medium brown complexion.
Anyone with information was asked to call Chicago Police Area Central Special Victims Unit detectives, at (312) 747-8380.