Filed Under:33rd Street, Ashley Williams, Leavitt Street, McKinley Park, Missing Girl, Missing Teen

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police were searching Sunday for a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing from the McKinley Park neighborhood.

Ashley Williams was last seen Saturday at 33rd and Leavitt streets, police said.

Ashley Williams

Ashley Williams, 16, was last seen in McKinley Park on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. (Credit: Chicago Police)

She is also known to frequent the area of 92nd Street and Ashland Avenue in the Brainerd community.

Ashley is a black female standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 345 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.