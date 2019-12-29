  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:30 PMAll Rise
    10:30 PMCBS 2 Sunday News at 10pm
    11:30 PMJoel Osteen
    12:00 AMMadam Secretary
    01:00 AMMadam Secretary
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Darilimar Martinez, Division Street, Missing Girl, Missing Teen, Noble Square, Noble Street

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Sunday were searching for a 16-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Noble Square.

Darilimar Martinez was last seen earlier Sunday near Division and Noble streets on foot, and she may be in a 1990s-era dark-green four-door Honda in the company of Juan Campos of west suburban Riverside.

Darilimar Martinez

Darilimar Martinez, 16, was last seen in Noble Square on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (Credit: Chicago Police)

Martinez was last seen wearing a black jacket and dark blue jeans.

She is a Hispanic female standing 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 219 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and a light complexion.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.