CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Sunday were searching for a 16-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Noble Square.
Darilimar Martinez was last seen earlier Sunday near Division and Noble streets on foot, and she may be in a 1990s-era dark-green four-door Honda in the company of Juan Campos of west suburban Riverside.
Martinez was last seen wearing a black jacket and dark blue jeans.
She is a Hispanic female standing 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 219 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and a light complexion.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.