CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Sunday were trying to identify a man who might be connected to a homicide in West Englewood last month.
The man was seen on video with a 58-year-old man who was found dead from laceration wounds in the 1500 block of West 63rd Street between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.
Police released four surveillance photos of the man.
Police advised the public to be alert, report suspicious activity immediately, and call 911 immediately with a detailed description if the man is spotted. No one should approach the man, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Are South detectives at (312) 747-8271.