CHICAGO (CBS) — Police released photos Sunday of a man suspected of attacking and robbing a woman outside a veterinary clinic in the southwesterly corner of the Lakeview community last week.
The attack happened at 12:22 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, police said. It occurred in an alley outside the Animal Medical Center of Chicago, at 1618 W. Diversey Pkwy. off Ashland Avenue.
Police said the 35-year-old woman was punched in the throat by the assailant, who also threatened to shoot her. Her purse was also snatched, police said.
The animal hospital said the woman who was attacked was a member of its own staff.
The animal hospital described the assailant as an African-American male in his teens or early 20s, wearing a maroon coat with a white hoodie underneath, light-colored blue jeans, black tennis shoes, and a black backpack. He was riding a black bicycle, the animal hospital said.
Police released two surveillance photos of the man on the bicycle on Sunday. He fled west, police aid.
Police advised area residents to alert their neighbors of the attack, call 911 on suspicious people or vehicles, avoid walking or playing alone, and be aware of surroundings.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263. Anonymous tips can be submitted to http://www.cpdtip.com.