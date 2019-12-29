CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Sunday evening were warning Lakeview residents of two recent strong-arm robberies.
In the robberies, the suspects targeted lone victims on the streets in the early-morning hours and beat or threatened to beat them while taking their property, police said.
The robberies both happened just west of Wrigley Field at the following times:
• Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, in the 1200 block of West Cornelia Avenue;
• Around 2:40 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, in the 1200 block of West Waveland Avenue.
The assailants were described as two to three African-American males between 20 and 25 years old, standing about 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall and with dark complexions.
Police advised neighbors to be aware and alert family and friends in the area, remain aware of surroundings, pay special attention to anyone suspicious and alert police, and call 911 immediately if they are victims of or witnesses to a crime.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.