CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was critically wounded in a shooting early Sunday in the River North neighborhood.
Police said a man in his 30s was sitting in a black Mercedes near Wells and Ohio streets around 4:40 a.m., when someone fired several shots into the sedan.
The victim drove himself to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition Sunday morning.
Further information on the shooting was not immediately available.
No one was in custody Sunday morning.
Area Central detectives were investigating.