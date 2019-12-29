NILES, Ill. (CBS) — A woman was hit by a vehicle Sunday evening on busy Milwaukee Avenue in Niles.
Just before 6 p.m., Niles police were called for a pedestrian struck in the 9400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.
Police learned that a man and woman were crossing Milwaukee Avenue from the Golf Mill Mall parking lot on the west side of the road to Golf Mill Ford on the east. They were not in a crosswalk, police said.
A vehicle headed south on Milwaukee Avenue hit the woman, who was in her 60s, police said. The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating.
A witness report indicated that the victim was killed in the crash, but police did not specify her condition or whether she had died.
Milwaukee Avenue was shut down between Golf Road and Maryland Street following the accident.