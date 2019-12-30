CHICAGO (CBS) — A man impersonated a delivery driver to get into an Irving Park home over the weekend and sexually assaulted the woman who lived there, police said.
Around 8:10 p.m. Sunday, the 29-year-old woman was in her home in the 4200 block of North Francisco Avenue when she answered the door for the man – who was holding a package and posing as a delivery driver, police said.
The woman let the man in, and he grabbed her and sexually assaulted her, police said.
The woman was able to fight the man off and he fled, police said.
The man was described as white or Hispanic and between 30 and 45 years old, with black hair and a mustache, wearing black zip-up jacket, gray cargo pants, and red gym shoes.
Police have released surveillance images.
Police advised neighbors to be alert, be aware of their surroundings, report any suspicious activity, and call 911 with a description handy upon encountering any suspicious people.
Anyone with information on the Francisco Avenue attack was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8261.