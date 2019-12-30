  • CBS 2On Air

Filed Under:Blue Line, Blue Line Monroe, CTA, CTA Blue Line, Monroe

CHICAGO (CBS)– The suspicious substance that led to a hazmat response at the Monroe and the Jackson Blue Line stops were non-hazardous.

The substance was a cleaning product. Monroe and Jackson Blue Line stops are being reopened.

CTA is reporting minor delays due to the police activity.

This is a developing story.