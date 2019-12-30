CHICAGO (CBS)– The suspicious substance that led to a hazmat response at the Monroe and the Jackson Blue Line stops were non-hazardous.
#UPDATE: The suspicious substance has been determined to be a non-hazardous cleaning agent.
Monroe & Jackson Blue Line stops are being reopened.@cbschicago
The substance was a cleaning product. Monroe and Jackson Blue Line stops are being reopened.
#BREAKING: Hazmat team looking into suspicious substance left at Monroe Blue Line stop downtown.
Blue Line still running, but not stopping at Monroe – entrance blocked off as well.@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/qqRk1RpJdN
CTA is reporting minor delays due to the police activity.
