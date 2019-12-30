  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– The company that runs Chicago’s red double-decker tour buses is shutting down after 25 years in business.

The company did not say why.

This came as a shock to so many customers. Some took to social media asking if they’re really going out of business.

Chicago Trolley and Double Decker is described as the largest tourism transportation company in the Midwest.

The company posted a message on their website saying they will cease operation after Dec. 31.

Customers who bought tickets for tours after Tuesday may request a refund by calling their main office.

Company employees showed up to work Monday morning.

The Chicago Cubs used their services for the team’s World Series parade in 2016 along with the Chicago Blackhawks for the Stanely Cup parades in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

Former President Barack Obama and Bill Clinton also rented out trolleys for their events.

The hop-on-hop-off downtown tours will shut down on Tuesday.