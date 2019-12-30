CHICAGO (CBS)– Snowflakes are in the air in the Chicago area.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Ed Curran, snow was reported at O’Hare Monday morning.
Curran said snow is possible overnight in the Chicago area and some areas could get around an inch. Areas near LaPorte County could see 2-to-3 inches.
Rain is possible during the day on Tuesday.
As we head towards New Year’s Eve, temperatures are dropping to the low 30s.
Temperatures will rise to the 40s for New Year’s Day.
There is a chance for rain on Thursday and Friday.