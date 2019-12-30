  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Forecast, Chicago Weather, Snow

CHICAGO (CBS)– Snowflakes are in the air in the Chicago area.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Ed Curran, snow was reported at O’Hare Monday morning.

Curran said snow is possible overnight in the Chicago area and some areas could get around an inch. Areas near LaPorte County could see 2-to-3 inches.

Rain is possible during the day on Tuesday.

As we head towards New Year’s Eve, temperatures are dropping to the low 30s.

Temperatures will rise to the 40s for New Year’s Day.

There is a chance for rain on Thursday and Friday.