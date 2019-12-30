It's Official: White Sox Sign Pitcher Dallas Keuchel To 3-Year, $55.5 Million ContractKeuchel will earn $18 million in salary each of the next three seasons. The White Sox hold a $20 million option for 2023 with a $1.5 million buyout.

Toews, Kane Score Shootout Goals, Blackhawks Beat Columbus Blue JacketsJonathan Toews and Patrick Kane scored shootout goals to lift the Chicago Blackhawks to a win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday night.

Montgomery's TD, Piñeiro's 4 FGs Help Bears Salvage .500 Season With 21-19 Win Over Vikings Backups

Markkanen Scores 25 As Bulls Rout Hawks 116-81The Bulls sweep the three-game season series between the teams, winning all three by at least 20 points.

Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings: Three Things To WatchThe Bears wrap up their disappointing season on Sunday in Minnesota against the Vikings. But with not much let to play for, CBS 2’s Matt Zahn has a few reasons to tune in.

Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings: What You Need To KnowThe Chicago Bears take on the Minnesota Vikings Sunday in Minneapolis. Kickoff is noon.