  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:Mary Kay Kleist, Snow, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — Gusty winds and a few snow showers are possible through sunset Monday night.

Snowfall Tracker: 12.30.19

(Credit: CBS 2)

The main wave of light snow drifts our way from Wisconsin overnight, when the low drops to 27. The snow tapers off Tuesday morning.

Next 24 Hours: 12.30.19

(Credit: CBS 2)

Most areas will end up with 1 to 2 inches, with isolated 3-inch totals near the Wisconsin state line.

The high for Tuesday is 31.

Expect clearing skies and very quiet conditions for the New Year’s Eve celebrations. The low will drop to 24.

7-Day: 12.30.19

(Credit: CBS 2)

Look for full sun for the first day of 2020, with a high of 40.

Mary Kay Kleist