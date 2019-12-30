CHICAGO (CBS) — Gusty winds and a few snow showers are possible through sunset Monday night.
The main wave of light snow drifts our way from Wisconsin overnight, when the low drops to 27. The snow tapers off Tuesday morning.
Most areas will end up with 1 to 2 inches, with isolated 3-inch totals near the Wisconsin state line.
The high for Tuesday is 31.
Expect clearing skies and very quiet conditions for the New Year’s Eve celebrations. The low will drop to 24.
Look for full sun for the first day of 2020, with a high of 40.