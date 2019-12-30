CHICAGO (CBS) — An 18-year-old man has been ordered held without bail, after prosecutors say he shot and killed his girlfriend, 19-year-old Lyniah Bell, while “play fighting” with a gun he thought was unloaded Friday night in East Chatham.

Lafayette Hodges is charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter. A judge set his bail on that charge at $50,000 on Monday, but ordered him held without bail for violating the terms of his earlier bond.

Prosecutors said Bell and Hodges had been dating for nine months before the shooting.

Hodges’ defense attorney said he was not a flight risk and had requested he be released on electronic monitoring.

BREAKING: Prosecutors say 19-year-old Lyniah Bell killed in Russian Roulette-style shooting. Her boyfriend Lafayette Hodges said he thought the gun was unloaded when he pointed the gun at her head and pulled the trigger. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/07SdpY0LzD — Megan Hickey (@MeganHickeyTV) December 30, 2019

According to court records, Hodges also was arrested in April, charged with aggravated battery of a police officer, and resisting arrest. He was released after posting bail, but had been arrested at least twice before the shooting on drug charges.

Prosecutors said Hodges was out on $2,000 bail in the aggravated battery case at the time of the shooting.

Police have said Hodges turned himself in early Saturday, about six hours after Bell was shot and killed at his home near 81st and Maryland.

Officers were called to the scene around 10 p.m. Friday, after a witness reported hearing a gunshot while Bell was in the bedroom.

Cook County prosecutors said Hodges told police he was “play fighting” with a revolver he thought was unloaded, when he pointed at himself and another friend and Bell and pulled the trigger.

According to prosecutors, Hodges told detectives the friend had brought the gun to his house, and emptied the bullets onto the bed before he started playing with it. He also claimed Bell told him “he loved her too much to hurt her” when he pointed the gun at her.

Hodges told police nothing happened when he pulled the trigger while pointing the gun at himself and the friend, but it went off when he pointed it at Bell and pulled the trigger, according to prosecutors.

Bell was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene. The gun has not been recovered.

Prosecutors said Hodges fled the scene after the shooting, and called his mother, telling her he’d accidentally shot Bell. She told him to turn himself in, and he later surrendered to police at the Harrison District station on the West Side.

“We’re very disappointed.” Victim’s family questions entire story. They don’t believe Bell’s death was an accident. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/WP4kB8KAxM — Megan Hickey (@MeganHickeyTV) December 30, 2019

Bell graduated from the North Lawndale College Prep Collins campus, 1313 S. Sacramento Dr., last school year. The charter high school said she was home from Michigan State University during winter break.

Bell’s family has said they believe Hodges should be charged with murder, and have cast doubt on his claim the shooting was accidental.