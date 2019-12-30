  • CBS 2On Air

GURNEE, Ill. (CBS) — Police in Gurnee were searching Monday for a man who stole $50,000 worth of jewelry from a store.

Around 10:55 a.m., Gurnee police were called to the jewelry store in the 6500 block of Grand Avenue.

A man had entered the store and requested to look at jewelry from a display, police said. During a consultation with a sales person, the suspect took the jewelry and ran off, police said.

The man did not threaten any salespeople and there was no sign of a weapon, police said. The estimated value of the merchandise was $50,000.

Officers responded and set up a perimeter along with a K9 unit from the Lake County Sheriff’s office, but the suspect had already left in a vehicle, police said.

The suspect was described as a black male wearing a tan hat, a tan Carhartt jacket, blue jeans, and tan shoes. He is missing a front upper left tooth.

Police released two surveillance images.

Gurnee Jewelry Store Theft Suspect

A surveillance image of a man suspected of stealing $50,000 worth of jewelry from a store in Gurnee. (Credit: Gurnee Police)

Gurnee Jewelry Store Theft Suspect

A surveillance image of a man suspected of stealing $50,000 worth of jewelry from a store in Gurnee. (Credit: Gurnee Police)

Anyone with information is asked to call Gurnee police at (847) 599-7000.