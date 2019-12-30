GURNEE, Ill. (CBS) — Police in Gurnee were searching Monday for a man who stole $50,000 worth of jewelry from a store.
Around 10:55 a.m., Gurnee police were called to the jewelry store in the 6500 block of Grand Avenue.
A man had entered the store and requested to look at jewelry from a display, police said. During a consultation with a sales person, the suspect took the jewelry and ran off, police said.
The man did not threaten any salespeople and there was no sign of a weapon, police said. The estimated value of the merchandise was $50,000.
Officers responded and set up a perimeter along with a K9 unit from the Lake County Sheriff’s office, but the suspect had already left in a vehicle, police said.
The suspect was described as a black male wearing a tan hat, a tan Carhartt jacket, blue jeans, and tan shoes. He is missing a front upper left tooth.
Police released two surveillance images.
Anyone with information is asked to call Gurnee police at (847) 599-7000.