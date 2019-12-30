CHICAGO (CBS)– Two men were beaten and robbed on the Lake Street CTA Red Line platform.
Officers said the group of attackers was made up of six-to-10 young people, possibly teens.
One of their victims was a 61-year-old man heading north on a Red Line train around 11:40 p.m. Sunday.
Police said the 61-year-old got off the train at State and Lake when the group of young people began harassing him.
The victim said two of the young men followed him onto the train platform and pushed him into some of a young women that were with them.
Then the entire group attacked, punching the 61-year-old repeatedly and stealing his bag.
A 21-year-old man saw this happening and tried to help, but the group beat him up, too, and stole his cell phone.
The attackers ran off.
The victims were taken to the hospital with cuts to their faces.
No one is in custody.