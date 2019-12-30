  • CBS 2On Air

VALPARAISO, Ind. (CBS) — Police in Valparaiso, Indiana closed northbound State Route 49 on Monday evening after numerous crashes.Police in Valparaiso, Indiana closed northbound State Route 49 on Monday evening after numerous crashes.

Valparaiso police said conditions on the road between LaPorte Avenue and Vale Park Road were very poor, hence the crashes.

A semi-trailer truck was also stuck in the median and was expected to take at least an hour to remove, police said.

Police did not specify whether weather was to blame for the crashes. Snow was falling in the area Monday evening with more to come overnight.