VALPARAISO, Ind. (CBS) — Police in Valparaiso, Indiana closed northbound State Route 49 on Monday evening after numerous crashes.Police in Valparaiso, Indiana closed northbound State Route 49 on Monday evening after numerous crashes.
Valparaiso police said conditions on the road between LaPorte Avenue and Vale Park Road were very poor, hence the crashes.
Valparaiso Police will temporarily be closing NB SR 49 from LaPorte Ave. to Vale Park Rd. The road conditions in the area are very poor and numerous crashes have occurred. Currently, we also have a semi in the median that will take at least an hour to remove. Please be safe!
— Valparaiso Police (@ValparaisoPD) December 31, 2019
A semi-trailer truck was also stuck in the median and was expected to take at least an hour to remove, police said.
Police did not specify whether weather was to blame for the crashes. Snow was falling in the area Monday evening with more to come overnight.