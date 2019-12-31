QUINCY, Ill. (CBS) — Another case of Legionnaires’ disease has turned up at the troubled Illinois veterans’ home in Quincy.
CBS 2 is told the resident is recovering.
The State of Illinois has spent more than $6 million upgrading the Quincy home’s water system since a Legionella outbreak there in 2015.
A total of 13 people have died since 2015 as a result of that Legionnaires’ outbreak.
Legionnaires’ disease is a severe form of pneumonia caused by bacteria. It doesn’t spread from person to person; rather, it is born and spread through mist or water.