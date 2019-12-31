  • CBS 2On Air

Filed Under:Illinois Veterans' Home, Legionnaires' Disease, Quincy


QUINCY, Ill. (CBS) — Another case of Legionnaires’ disease has turned up at the troubled Illinois veterans’ home in Quincy.

CBS 2 is told the resident is recovering.

The State of Illinois has spent more than $6 million upgrading the Quincy home’s water system since a Legionella outbreak there in 2015.

A total of 13 people have died since 2015 as a result of that Legionnaires’ outbreak.

Legionnaires’ disease is a severe form of pneumonia caused by bacteria. It doesn’t spread from person to person; rather, it is born and spread through mist or water.