CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith crashed his car Tuesday morning while driving to Halas Hall, but police said he was not injured.
Lake Forest Police said Smith was driving down Illinois Route 60 and turning onto Field Drive, when his car slid off the roadway due to icy conditions, and crashed into a pole.
The front end of Smith’s car was damaged in the crash, and was not drivable, but he was not injured.
Police said they believe another Bears player later picked up Smith and drove him to the team’s practice facility, about a mile away from the scene of the crash.
Smith did not receive any traffic tickets as a result of the crash.