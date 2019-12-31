  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMCBS 2 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boil Order, Ellendale, Highland, Indiana, Water Main Break

HIGHLAND, Ind. (CBS) — A water main break prompted a boil order on Tuesday in Highland, Indiana.

The main break affected the Highland Waterworks in the 3100 block of Farmer Drive, Highland police said.

As a precautionary measure, a boil order advisory has been issued for water customers in Highland’s Ellendale neighborhood, bordered by 41st Street to the north, 45th Street to the south, 5th Street to the west, and the Crosstown Bicycle Trail to the east.

It is recommended that all cooking and drinking water be brought to a complete boil for five minutes before it is used.

The boil order will be in effect until Saturday, Jan. 4.