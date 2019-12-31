HIGHLAND, Ind. (CBS) — A water main break prompted a boil order on Tuesday in Highland, Indiana.
The main break affected the Highland Waterworks in the 3100 block of Farmer Drive, Highland police said.
As a precautionary measure, a boil order advisory has been issued for water customers in Highland’s Ellendale neighborhood, bordered by 41st Street to the north, 45th Street to the south, 5th Street to the west, and the Crosstown Bicycle Trail to the east.
It is recommended that all cooking and drinking water be brought to a complete boil for five minutes before it is used.
The boil order will be in effect until Saturday, Jan. 4.