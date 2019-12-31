CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s a snowy and windy New Year’s Eve.
CBS 2 meteorologist Ed Curran is warning commuters to be aware of slick driving conditions with snow on the roads and high winds.
Curran said some areas could see a few inches of snow and more near the Wisconsin boarder. The snow is expected to stop later Tuesday morning.
Areas in La Porte County are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 p.m.
Snow ending early this AM from N to S. Slick driving conditions. Blowing snow. We’ll update you starting at 4:30am @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/9yar81Npgo
— Ed Curran (@EdCurran) December 31, 2019
Wind gusts reached 51 miles per hour at Midway, but conditions are expected to ease up throughout the morning.
A warmup is on the way as Wednesday’s temperatures rise to the 40s.
Thursday and Friday will be warmer with temperatures in the upper 40s.