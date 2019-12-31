  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s a snowy and windy New Year’s Eve.

CBS 2 meteorologist Ed Curran is warning commuters to be aware of slick driving conditions with snow on the roads and high winds.

Curran said some areas could see a few inches of snow and more near the Wisconsin boarder. The snow is expected to stop later Tuesday morning.

Areas in La Porte County are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 p.m.

Wind gusts reached 51 miles per hour at Midway, but conditions are expected to ease up throughout the morning.

A warmup is on the way as Wednesday’s temperatures rise to the 40s.

Thursday and Friday will be warmer with temperatures in the upper 40s.