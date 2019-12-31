CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was thrown to the ground and attacked with a hammer this week in East Lakeview, police said.
The attack happened just before 6 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of West Barry Avenue, near Pine Grove Avenue.
Police said the 26-year-old man was approached by another man who threw him to the ground.
The assailant then took out what appeared to be a hammer and hit the man in the head, police said.
The victim was able to escape from the assailant, police said.
The victim was taken to AMITA Health St. Joseph Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.
No description of the assailant was provided.
As of Tuesday evening, no one was in custody. Area North detectives were investigating.