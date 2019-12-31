CHICAGO (CBS) — Leilani Sanchez, a 15-year-old girl from Chicago Lawn, has been reported missing, after she was last seen on Nov. 29.
Chicago police said Leilani is missing from near 62nd and Rockwell, and is known to frequent the area of 53rd and Homan in Gage Park.
She was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.
Leilani is a 5-foot-5, 170-pound Hispanic girl with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said she also wears glasses.
If anyone sees her, they should call 911, or contact Area Central SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.