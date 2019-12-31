CHICAGO (CBS)– Tens of thousands of people will pack downtown Tuesday night and Chicago police area ready to keep you safe.
There are two fireworks shows taking place along the Chicago River and at Navy Pier.
Chicago police will have an extra 1,300 officers deployed across the city, especially in the busy entertainment districts.
Officers will be on bikes, in uniform and in plain clothes among large crowds.
K-9 will also monitor the CTA and Metra.
You can also expect to see more closures ahead of the firework show along a one mile stretch of the Chicago River.
Walking over river bridges between Franklin, Orleans and State streets will be limited to just one side of the street after 4 p.m.
Then around 11 p.m., all bridges between Franklin, Orleans and Columbus will be close to all traffic until after midnight.
Police are urging people to take rideshare and public transportation.
The CTA is offering free bus and train rides from 10 p.m. until 4 a.m. so you don’t have to touch your fare card.