CHICAGO (CBS) — Police continued to investigate Tuesday night after a man was shot and killed in the Gage Park community.
The shooting happened at 2:11 a.m. Sunday in the 5100 block of South Washtenaw Avenue, police said.
The 24-year-old man had been a rear passenger in a car headed south on Washtenaw Avenue, police said. Two men on the corner flashed gang signs and fired shots.
The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the side of his torso and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital by the driver, police said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 8:15 a.m. Sunday.
He was identified as Juan Linares.
The suspects fled and no one was in custody Tuesday night. Area Central detectives were investigating.