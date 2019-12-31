  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police continued to investigate Tuesday night after a man was shot and killed in the Gage Park community.

The shooting happened at 2:11 a.m. Sunday in the 5100 block of South Washtenaw Avenue, police said.

The 24-year-old man had been a rear passenger in a car headed south on Washtenaw Avenue, police said. Two men on the corner flashed gang signs and fired shots.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the side of his torso and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital by the driver, police said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 8:15 a.m. Sunday.

He was identified as Juan Linares.

The suspects fled and no one was in custody Tuesday night. Area Central detectives were investigating.