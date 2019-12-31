HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) — Police in Hammond, Indiana warned the public Tuesday evening about three home invasions that happened the night before.

Around 8 p.m. Monday, police were called to the 4300 block of Elm Avenue. The man and woman who live there said they heard a noise and found a man had entered their home, police said.

The man pulled a gun and demanded money and jewelry, police said. He took off with stolen items and no one was hurt.

While officers were investigating that crime, they were called around 8:40 p.m. to the 4900 block of Oak Avenue. A woman there said she was leaving her apartment when she saw a man walk toward her door.

She tried to get back into her apartment when the man forced his way in behind her, police said.

The suspect had a gun and stole various items – including money and credit cards, police said. The woman was not injured.

Around four hours later, officers were called to the 6600 block of California Avenue for another home invasion. A woman there said she was fast asleep and woke up to find a man in her home.

The woman said the man sexually battered her in her home and then ran off with money he stole.

Hammond police believe the same suspect was behind all three incidents. He was described as a black male in his 20s, standing about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 130 to 140 pounds, with a very thin build and a dark complexion. He was wearing dark denim jeans, and a dark or black jacket with a light and possibly gray pullover hoodie underneath, police said.

The suspect had a gun in all three cases, police said.

Hammond police advised that if neighbors see anyone suspicious or someone matching the description, they should stay inside with the doors and windows locked and call 911. The man behind the home invasions is extremely dangerous police said.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call Hammond police Detective Sgt. Pinarski at (219) 852-2983, or Detective Sgt. Munoz at (219) 852-2995.