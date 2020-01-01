MUNDELEIN, Ill. (CBS) — A driver was killed Wednesday in a traffic crash in north suburban Mundelein.
At 10:09 a.m., Mundelein police were called to the 1500 South block of Lake Street for a two-vehicle crash.
Police learned that a vehicle headed south on Route 45 at a high rate of speed hit another vehicle whose driver was trying to turn left from Route 45 to go to a Burger King at 1520 S. Lake St.
The driver of one vehicle was killed, while charges were pending for the driver of the other.
The identity of the driver who was killed was being withheld pending family notification.
The Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team was contacted to assist Mundelein police in their investigation.