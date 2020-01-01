CHICAGO (CBS) — A Jeep hit multiple cars and a building late Wednesday afternoon in Lincoln Park.
The accident happened at 5:47 p.m. in the 2500 block of North Lake View Avenue, police said. Lake View Avenue has buildings – many of them luxury high-rises – on the west side of the street and the park of Lincoln Park on the east.
The Jeep was heading north on Lake View Avenue when it hit a Nissan that was traveling in the opposite direction, police said.
The Jeep then hit a Volkswagen and an Acura, and finally hit a building – though it did not appear to cause any structural damage, police said.
Two passengers from the Jeep – a 19-year-old woman and another woman who was about 19 – were taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
A 42-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Acura was taken to AMITA Health St. Joseph Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The driver of the Jeep was arrested, and charges were pending Wednesday night.