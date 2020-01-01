CHICAGO (CBS) — Legal marijuana sales brought out thousands to make their first legal pot purchase – and at least one is a prominent politician.
Illinois Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton got into the spirit of the historic day by making her own pot purchases, in the form of edibles.
According to Cresco Labs, Stratton made the purchase at Sunnyside’s Lakeview dispensary. She bought “a 100 mg tin of Mindy’s Edibles Glazed Clementine Orange Gummies in a 5 mg per piece dose.” According to Cresco, it’s “a very popular microdose for beginning edible consumers.”
The lieutenant governor said she was happy to be part of the event as she took pictures of people at Sunnyside.
“I’m here to celebrate a big day in Illinois,” said Stratton, who added that the day’s event coincided with Tuesday’s pardon’s from Governor JB Pritzker to issue more than 11,00 pardons for people convicted of misdemeanor marijuana cases.
“This was the last piece,” Stratton said. “We campaigned on it. We saw it through.”
Stratton was joined by Ald. Tom Tunney (44th), who congratulated the efforts by Pritzker and Stratton in Springfield to issue the pardons and to finalize legal marijuana sales in Illinois.