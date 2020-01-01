EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) — A man was shot and wounded in a home on the west side of Evanston Wednesday night, police said.
Evanston police said they were called to the 1000 block of Darrow Avenue, near Lee Street, for a man shot inside a residence.
A gun was recovered and a suspect was in custody Wednesday night, police said.
The victim as alert and was taken to an area hospital by the Evanston Fire Department, police said.
There was no danger to the public Wednesday night, police said. Further details were not available.