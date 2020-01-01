CHICAGO (CBS) — Police released photos Wednesday night of a vehicle that hit 65-year-old woman at 79th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue earlier this week.
Around 10:23 p.m. this past Sunday, the woman was hit and critically injured by a vehicle at 7901 S. Cottage Grove Ave. in the Grand Crossing community.
The driver did not stop.
The vehicle is described as silver in color and may be a Honda CRV four-door with a year range of 2011 to 2015. It has front-end damage.
The vehicle was last seen headed west on 81st Street from the east alley of Evans Avenue, police said.
Anyone with information about the incident or the vehicle is asked to call the police Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.