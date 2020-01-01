MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS) — A tow truck driver is dead after being struck by a car on the Eisenhower Expressway in Maywood.
The accident happened just after 6 a.m. Wednesday on the Eisenhower at 9th Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.
The driver was standing outside his tow truck, which had its emergency lights running on the right shoulder, as he towed vehicles that were involved in an earlier crash.
A gray Nissan was traveling in the right lane and veered to the right, hitting the tow truck operator.
The Nissan also hit an unoccupied gray Chrysler sedan parked ahead of the tow truck.
The tow truck driver, identified as Andrew Dove-Ferderer, 23, of Berkeley, was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Nissan was hospitalized with minor injuries, state police said.
Dove-Ferderer worked for O’Hare Towing Service, the company confirmed in a Facebook post.
“We are absolutely heart broken for all those involved. We ask that you keep our operator’s family and our team in your thoughts and prayers,” the towing service said on Facebook. “This is a tragic reminder why slowing down and moving over is important for all emergency vehicles.”
All lanes were shut down for about three and a half hours after the crash. Only the left shoulder remained open.