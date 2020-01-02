CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago White Sox have agreed to terms on a six-year, $50-million contract with top prospect Luis Robert, plus two club options that could extend the deal through the 2027 season.
Under terms of the contract, the outfielder will receive $1.5 million in 2020, $3.5 million in 2021, $6 million in 2022, $9.5 million in 2023, $12.5 million in 2024 and $15 million in 2025. The White Sox hold $20-million options for both 2026 and 2027, with $2 million buyouts for either season.
Robert, 22, is rated by MLB.com as the No. 1 prospect in the White Sox organization and No. 3 overall in baseball. He combined to bat .328/.376/.624 (165-503) with 31 doubles, 11 triples, 32 home runs, 92 RBI, 108 runs scored, 36 stolen bases and a 1.001 OPS over 122 games with Class A Winston-Salem, Class AA Birmingham and Class AAA Charlotte in 2019.
“Luis is a hugely talented player who showed his unique set of impressive skills last season and who we believe will be making an impact at the Major League level during the 2020 season,” said Rick Hahn, White Sox general manager.
“I am extremely happy with this deal because it is God’s will,” said Robert. “Hopefully this year I will finally make my dream come true of playing in the big leagues. I risked everything when I left Cuba to pursue this dream, and now I know the whole process and all my sacrifices will be rewarded.”
Robert, a native of Ciego de Avila, Cuba, is a career .312/.381/.551 (156-773) hitter over three minor-league seasons in the White Sox organization after being signed as an international free agent on May 27, 2017.