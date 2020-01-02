CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was in serious condition late Thursday following a drive-by shooting in Morgan Park.
The shooting happened around 10:45 a.m. in the 11500 block of South Vincennes Avenue, police said.
A 46-year-old man told police he was driving northeast on Vincennes when a black sport-utility vehicle began following closely behind him.
The SUV pulled up next to him and someone inside fired shots, police said.
The first driver continued to fire shots at the victim’s vehicle and then fled north, police said.
The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the upper back and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.
No one was in custody Thursday night. Area Central detectives were investigating.