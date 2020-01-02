CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead after being shot 11 times on South Michigan Avenue in the Park Manor community.
The shooting happened around 1:40 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Michigan Avenue, police said.
Police were notified through a ShotSpotter call and found the victim with 11 gunshot wounds, police said.
The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
He is about 30 years old and has not been identified.
No one was in custody Thursday afternoon. Area Central detectives were investigating.