CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was stabbed in a quarrel Thursday on the Blue Line at Cicero Avenue.
The 49-year-old man was on a train on the Forest Park branch of the Blue Line – which runs in the median of the Eisenhower Expressway – when he got into a quarrel with another man at the Cicero stop at 11:41 a.m.
The assailant stabbed the 49-year-old man in the abdomen, police said.
The victim got off the train and asked for help from a police officer, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.
Police tried to locate the assailant on the train after the attack.