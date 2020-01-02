CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was hospitalized after being wounded in the hand in a drive-by shooting in Uptown late Thursday afternoon.
The shooting happened at 5:20 p.m. in the 900 block of West Wilson Avenue, east of Sheridan Road, police said.
The man was walking down the street when someone in a passing vehicle fired a shot and hit him in the hand, police said.
The man found his own way to Weiss Memorial Hospital, where he was reported in good condition.
No one was in custody Thursday evening. Area North detectives have launched an investigation.