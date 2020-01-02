CHICAGO (CBS)– With recreational weed now legal across Illinois, entrepreneurs hoping to enter the industry have hours left to submit an application.
They have until 4 p.m. Thursday to submit their paperwork for a dispensary license. Applications can be submitted at the Thompson Center Downtown.
CBS 2 talked to Toi Hutchinson, the senior advisor to the governor on cannabis.
She’s been helping develop the state’s system called Social Equity, meant to give impacted minority-owned businesses a better shot at receiving one of the first 75 sales licenses.
Some of the perks include an opportunity to earn extra points on the application, a discounted application fee and a 51% minority ownership rule.
But Hutchinson admits the program’s had its limits. So far, the biggest is the hundreds of thousands of dollars in needed startup costs being hard to come by.
“It’s just fundamentally unfair to think about licensing people to participate in an activity that destroyed whole communities,” Hutchinson said.
Minority business owner George Eskridge, he said people like him “are going to be left out again.”
Licenses will be awarded on May 1.