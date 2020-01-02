CHICAGO (CBS) — An officer fired shots at a man on the Northwest Side Thursday afternoon, but police believe the man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Just before 12:30 p.m., Grand Central District officers pulled over a vehicle, police said. It was not clear why they pulled over the car.

The exact location of where the vehicle was pulled over was not clear. Police initially said Wellington and Austin avenues, but the crime scenes were actually nearly a mile south of that site, at McVicker and Grand avenues and about a block away at Austin and Belden avenues.

The crime scene is on the cusp of the Belmont Cragin and Galewood communities.

Someone who appeared to be armed got out of the car, and police began chasing him on foot, police said.

Deputy Chief of Patrol Ernest Cato III said there were children in the car with the man when he was pulled over, and they were taken to an area hospital. They were not injured.

Officers saw the man did have a handgun, which prompted a confrontation, police said. A Chicago Police officer fired shots, but it is unclear whether he struck the man, police said.

Police said it appears that the man later suffered a gunshot wound to the head, and he died.

After Cato’s remarks, Juan Ocon – who said he was the brother of the man police confronted – took issue with police and said it was unsafe to pursue them man with children in the car, “even if he was armed or not.”

Ocon said of the Grand Central District police, “These people are going to cover it up with a lot of f***ing whipped cream on it.”

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability were called to the scene, Cato said.