Luis Robert, Chicago White Sox Agree On Six-Year, $50 Million ContractThe Chicago White Sox have agreed to terms on a six-year, $50-million contract with top prospect Luis Robert, plus two club options that could extend the deal through the 2027 season.

Charlotte Flair And Andrade, WWE’s Newest Power Couple, Get EngagedWWE Superstars Charlotte Flair and Andrade became engaged on New Year's Eve, capping a whirlwind year of romance for the pair.

Oregon Holds Off Wisconsin To Win 3rd Straight Trip To Rose BowlJustin Herbert scored his third rushing touchdown of the 106th Rose Bowl on a thrilling 30-yard run with 7:41 to play Wednesday night, and No. 7 Oregon held off No. 11 Wisconsin to win its third straight trip to the Granddaddy of Them All.

Kane Scores Twice, Leads Blackhawks To 5-3 Win Over FlamesKane finished the decade as the NHL's top scorer with 802 points, just ahead of Sidney Crosby (788). Third was Alex Ovechkin (781).

Bears Linebacker Roquan Smith Not Hurt After Crashing Car Near Halas HallSmith was driving to Halas Hall when his car slid off the roadway due to icy conditions, and crashed into a pole.

Bears Say Mitchell Trubisky Will Be Starting QB In 2020; But Offensive Coordinator Mark Helfrich, 3 Other Coaches FiredThe Bears were banking on Trubisky to take another big step in his third year in the NFL and second in coach Matt Nagy's system. But instead of emerging as a top-tier quarterback, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 draft took a step back.