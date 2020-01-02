CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman and two children are hospitalized after a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway late Thursday afternoon.
The three were hurt by flying glass when shots were fired at their vehicle in the local lanes near 35th Street.
This was the first expressway shooting in Cook County this year. But it is the 200th since 2016.
Under a new state law that took effect New Year’s Day, expressways were to get more surveillance cameras – and for the first time those cameras will be equipped to record footage, not simply live stream video. This summer, lawmakers approved spending for traffic cameras that can record. in response to the murder of Tamara Clayton, a postal worker who was shot and killed on Interstate 57 in January. Her killer has not been caught.
However, only days before the New Year came around, there was little to no evidence that Illinois State Police or the Illinois Department of Transportation have begun upgrading the existing cameras.